PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.12. PC Tel has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PC Tel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PC Tel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

