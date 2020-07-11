DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 387,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $47,528.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,388.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

