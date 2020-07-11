Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 17,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

