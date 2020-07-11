Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Decreases By 7.1%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Primeenergy Resources stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. Primeenergy Resources has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

