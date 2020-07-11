Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $21.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Insiders acquired a total of 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

