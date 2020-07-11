Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $292.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.83. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,272,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.