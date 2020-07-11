California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 28.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in California Resources by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 3,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 204,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 80.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $1.17 on Friday. California Resources has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.55. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post -12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

