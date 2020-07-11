Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $158.00 at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.54 on Thursday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

