Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Decreases By 7.3%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 152,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MLR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 49.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

