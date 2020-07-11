Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg acquired 11,880 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Insiders purchased a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.