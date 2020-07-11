NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $268,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,890,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

