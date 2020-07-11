Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $17.64 on Friday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

