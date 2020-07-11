Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Gamco Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $55,413.50. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamco Investors stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gamco Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

