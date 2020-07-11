PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after buying an additional 130,305 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $101.60 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

