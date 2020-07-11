JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.92.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. JMP Group had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 67,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $186,337.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $100,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 33,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $88,149.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $96,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 125,199 shares of company stock valued at $337,808. Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.08% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JMP. ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

