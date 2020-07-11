Citigroup Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Buy

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.16 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $128.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,715 shares of company stock worth $34,948,735. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.