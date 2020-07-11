James R. Miller Sells 328 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayfair stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $230.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.87.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

