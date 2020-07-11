Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 5%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.65, approximately 31,141,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 39,687,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

