Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 6.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, 20,742,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 19,487,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 38,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

