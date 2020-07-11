Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.26, 86,947,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 47,999,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

