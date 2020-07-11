Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.26, 86,947,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 47,999,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.
Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
