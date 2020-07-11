RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 7.3%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 1,867,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,250,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 213,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 220,473 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

