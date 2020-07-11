F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Trading Up 7.9%

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.81, 1,725,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 883,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

