Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Up 15.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) traded up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.46, 51,048,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 17,766,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

