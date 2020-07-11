Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Trading 38.7% Higher

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) traded up 38.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.99, 39,025,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6,117% from the average session volume of 627,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

In other Spartan Energy news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $643,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,973,806.

About Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

