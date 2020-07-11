Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.71

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

