KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.75

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.75 and last traded at $251.75, with a volume of 876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

