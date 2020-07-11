Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.65

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

