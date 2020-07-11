Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.47

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 32644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,240. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

