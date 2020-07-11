Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.29

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.29 and last traded at $178.20, with a volume of 12771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.89.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

