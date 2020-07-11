Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $22.20

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $22.20. Vipshop shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 198,448 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

