-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NOVA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.