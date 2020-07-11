Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.07 million and a PE ratio of -48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,202.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,587 shares of company stock worth $22,364,404 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

