Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.49. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.07.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $933,719.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $102,956,980. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $461.98 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $471.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day moving average is $286.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 181.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.67.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

