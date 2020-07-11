COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFRUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.