Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $666.00

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,544.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,548.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $985.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,735.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

