Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 360.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 360.63 ($4.44).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.32)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

MAB opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.55 million and a P/E ratio of -25.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($5.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

