Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 78.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 88.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 77.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

