Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 214.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship acquired 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

