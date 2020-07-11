Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

FTCH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

