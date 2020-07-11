Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NYSE KDP opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.