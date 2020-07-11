Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 511,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 154,788 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 162.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 241,189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 348,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 189,437 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

