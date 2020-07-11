Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FUN stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

