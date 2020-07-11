Dell (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.
NYSE:DELL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.
In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,774 shares of company stock worth $10,003,989. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
