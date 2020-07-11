DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after buying an additional 359,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after buying an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

