KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $178.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.22.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $203.59 on Thursday. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $206.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,245 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

