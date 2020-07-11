SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($20.12) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $278,338.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,277.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,007,306 shares of company stock valued at $195,070,224 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $55,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.