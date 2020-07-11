Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

