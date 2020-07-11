Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

