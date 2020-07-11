TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of TPIC opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.77 million, a P/E ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

