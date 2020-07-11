Deutsche Bank Downgrades Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Hold

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTRH. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

WTRH stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -5.13.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

